Johnny Haskell Moses, age 76, of Newnan passed away on February 25, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born on April 27, 1946, to the late Walter Haskell Moses, and Myrtle Mae Moses. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Wanda Moses.
He was a man who loved God and his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Johnny loved music and was able to play multiple instruments including the dobro and the lap steel guitar and would also try to get his family involved in playing as well. He loved bluegrass and gospel music and regularly sang at Welcome Road Baptist Church.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharon Moses; children, Christina Bass (James), Jonathan Moses (Crystal), Sheri Cooper Wigelsworth (Matt), and Bryan Cooper (Stephanie); grandchildren, Caitlin Moses, Lindsey Bass, Jonathan Moses, Jr., Jessie Moses, Christa Moses, Diana Cooper, and Jaxton Cooper; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Moses, and Riley Reyes; siblings, Jerry Ray Moses, Pamela Caldwell, and Kay Erwin (Ricky); and his wonderful dog, Max.
Please join us for a celebration of life on May 13, 2023, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Coweta Veterans Club, 130 Veterans Club Rd, Newnan, GA 30263.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in John's name to your favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
