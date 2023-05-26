Johnnie "Joe" Thogmartin, 82 of Newnan passed away on May 9th.
He leaves behind his wife, Judy, and children Robyn and Daniel (Tisha) Thogmartin. Stepchildren, Carrie (Stacy) Mashburn, Angie (Kyle) Kincaid. Siblings Robert (Carolyn) Thogmartin, Terrell Thogmartin, and Lou (Danny) Gentry.
Joe had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A Celebration Of Life Service will be at Sargent Baptist Church 467 Sargent Main ST. Newnan Ga. 30263 on Saturday, June the 3rd.
Fellowship will be from 1:00-2:00. Sevice will begin at 2:00.