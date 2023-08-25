John William Pye, 67, of Senoia, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023, surrounded by close family, after a brave battle with cancer.
John was born on August 11, 1956, in Fort Benning, GA to his late parents, William and Irene Pye. He grew up in College Park, where he discovered his true passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He finally settled in Senoia, to be near his aging parents, whom he adored. John was an avid member of the motorcycle community which is how he met a lot of his lifelong friends. He loved riding with them, going to rally's, and taking his daughter for rides. John made friends everywhere he went. He was always the life of the party and definitely the loudest! His heart was made of gold and he would do anything for the people he cared about.
John began his career wiring major buildings for CNN for many years before deciding to start his own tree removal company, High Climbers Tree Service, of Senoia. He loved working for himself and was proud of the name he made for himself in the industry.
John is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Britt) of Senoia; his daughter, Audrey Pye, of Senoia, granddaughters Rylee Pye and Ava Anagnos of Senoia, sister Susan Miller (husband Tim) of Mansfield, TX, his dear friends Carlos Martinez and James Rutherford of Senoia, and honorary daughter Lindsey Waldrip of Senoia plus many other family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Services will be Sunday, August 27, 2023, at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan. Visitation is from 2-4pm followed by a service at 4. Burial will follow at Senoia City Cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
