John Robert Muzio, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 7, 2023. John was born on October 7, 1988, to Andrew 'Rob' Muzio and Eileen McGraw Muzio in Newnan, Georgia. A Newnan High graduate, John went on to attend Auburn University.
John's journey through life was marked by his unwavering kindness, genuine smile, and infectious laughter. He had a heart that sought to make others comfortable and used his gifts to serve others as he could. His kindness and love will leave a lasting impact on family, friends, and even acquaintances.
Passionate about the outdoors, lifelong learning, music, and his faith - John possessed a curious spirit that led him on various journeys throughout his life. John's love for others was evident in his free time. He was often found serving others by mowing grass, volunteering at church running sounds, and using his handyman skills to fix whatever was needed.
Though John led a life as a single individual, he did not walk life alone. His warm and compassionate nature attracted a circle of friends who became his second family. He cherished these relationships deeply and felt an unwavering love that transcended mere friendship.
As we bid farewell to John, we will forever remember his beautiful spirit and the impact he made on our lives. His absence will be deeply felt, but we find solace in the memories and lessons he imparted. Let us honor his legacy by embracing life with kindness, grace, a servant's heart, and an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.
John is survived by his parents, Robert and Eileen Muzio, sisters Mary Elizabeth Muzio and Katie Muzio Agee, niece Harper Agee, nephews Parks, and Davis Agee, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Newnan on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Newnan.
