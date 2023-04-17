John Kolasienski, 72 of Newnan, GA, formerly of Amherst, Massachusetts passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. John was born in Northampton, Massachusetts on August 7, 1950 to the late John and Virginia Kolasienski (Patterson).
John grew up in Amherst, Massachusetts. He enlisted into the Army in 1968, where he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany as an MP. After serving 3 years, he departed to join the Army Reserves and got married to his next door sweetheart, Ella. They had two children and then John rejoined the Army full time. They toured Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Ballston Spa, New York, El Paso, Texas and Garner, North Carolina. John mentored soldiers throughout his career in active, reservists and VFW. His joy in retirement was playing golf with his buddies and going to the gun range to keep his status as an “expert” shooter. “Ella’s pretty good too; watch out folks, don’t mess with her.” – John.
Survivors include his wife, Ella Kolasienski, daughters Pamela (Matt) Webb of Lawrenceville, GA, Debra (Teddy) Johnson of Denver, Colorado grandchildren Andrew, Breanna and Christian and his sister, Donna Kellogg, brothers, Edward Kolasienski and Daniel Kolasienski.
The family will receive friends at McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, Georgia on Wednesday, April 19th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. with full military honors to be held at 4:00 PM.
