John B. Pisowicz, 91 of Newnan, GA passed away on April 4th, 2023. John was born on April 5th, 1931, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Albert and Victoria Pisowicz. John served in the US Army as a tank commander in the Korean War. John married Joanne (Petrosky) and they celebrated 66 years of marriage in October. He was an avid Steeler fan and loved to talk to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne, his son, Edward Pisowicz of Atlanta, GA and daughter, Dona (Joseph) Fleishaker, Lexington, KY; five grandchildren, Erica (Nathan) Clinkenbeard, Noblesville, IN, Erin (Matthew) VanZanten, Lexington, KY, Elise (Matthew) Metts, Lexington, KY, Jay and Cole Pisowicz, Atlanta, GA; four great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Conor Clinkenbeard, Wesley and Austin VanZanten and sister, Josie Pudup, NJ.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 11th from 6-8 pm at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St. Newnan A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, April 12th at St. George Catholic Church, 771 Roscoe Road, Newnan. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton GA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John to the National Shrine of Saint Jude, 205 W. Monroe St. Chicago, IL 60606.