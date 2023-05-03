Joel McCoy Cox, Sr., 84, of Naples, FL, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2023 after an extended illness.
He was a Godly man and a loving, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He is predeceased by his father, Malvin (Chick) Cox and his mother, Mabel Cox. He was the beloved husband of Joan Cole Cox for 63 years, beloved father to son, Joel Cox, Jr. and his wife, Colleen, and daughter, Jennifer Cox all of Naples, FL. Grandchildren, Jordan Cox and his wife, Rachel, of Ft. Myers, FL, Nathan Cox and his wife, Lauren, of Naples, FL, and Stephanie Maskolunas and her husband, Ethan, of Auburndale, FL. Great grandchildren, Ana Rae Cox, Beau Cox, McCoy Maskolunas and Boone Maskolunas who will bless our family in June.
He is also survived by his brother, James Cox and his wife, Janet, of Griffin, GA, and his sister, Carol Almand of Newnan, GA along with many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service was held at Naples Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolence to the family and view a complete obituary, please visit www.hodgesnaplesmg.com