Joe Peniston Spivey, Sr., age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at his home in Sharpsburg, GA. Joe was born on March 27, 1944, in Newnan, GA, to Aubrey Spivey and Evelyn Flournoy Spivey.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Spivey, and brother, Dewey Spivey. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Spivey, wife, Paula Hoffman Spivey; children, Joe P. Spivey, Jr. (Rhonda), Angie McCarty (Rickie), Debbie Roberts (Mike), Travis Spivey and Sheila Barber (C.L. Palmer). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Jean Lee, Grover Spivey, and Mary McMillian.
A service has not been planned at this time but condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
