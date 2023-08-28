Jim Ashley Callahan, of Raymond, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Piedmont Newnan on Aug. 25, 2023 due to complications of lung cancer. He was 81.
The proud U.S. Navy veteran (1959-63) served during the Cuban Missile Crisis on the aircraft carriers U.S.S. Randolph and the U.S.S. Forrestal. Jim was known for his kindness, Dad Joke humor and by animals as Raymond’s Dr. Dolittle.
Born May 29, 1942, in Gadsden, Alabama, to his late parents, John and Lamartine Varnadoe Callahan, he grew up in East Point, Georgia, where he went to Russell High School.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Benefield Callahan; two sons, Joseph Callahan (Leslie) of Ocala, Florida, and Michael Callahan (Kimberly) of Senoia; five grandchildren, Tyler Callahan of Summerfield, Florida, Brianna Callahan Bennett (Austin Bennett) of Belleview, Florida, Austin Callahan (Caitlyn) of Lady Lake, Florida, Leah Callahan Thom (Grant Thom) of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Rachel Callahan of Senoia; and four great-grandchildren, Aubri Bennett, Carson Bennett, Annabelle Bennett and Macie Callahan.
He is also survived by two brothers, David Callahan (Connie) of Tyrone, and Robert Thomas Callahan (Chris) of Sharpsburg. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Michael Lamar Callahan.
He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Randy Benefield (Elise) of Castle Pines, Colorado, Albert Benefield and Tony Benefield, both of Hapeville, Georgia. He is also survived by best friends David and Peggy Lambert, of Fayetteville, and many, many other close friends.
Jim attended Raymond Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, for many years since the family moved to Raymond in late 1976.
The family wants the community to know that Jim was always checking on others, visiting people who were sick in the hospital or at home and offering his help, without expecting anything in return.
His backyard was an animal sanctuary. He had bird feeders and a fish pond that were visited by squirrels, birds, hummingbirds and occasionally deer, opossum and armadillo.
Jim was known for his Dad Jokes. In recent years, when asked how he was doing, he would say: “If I had a tail, I would be wagging it.”
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Roscoe Road. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, also at McKoon Funeral Home.
The family asks that visitors please check on the McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory website, or call the funeral home at 770-253-4580, later in the week to verify times and dates of service, which are subject to change.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the name of Jim Callahan to the National Humane Society. Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.