Miss Jennifer Lynn O’Neal, 57, of Luthersville, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Miss O’Neal was born October 5, 1965, in Warm Springs and was a life long resident of Luthersville. She was a former employee of Playtex International and Wesley Woods of Newnan, and had served a number of years as an assistant lunchroom manager for the Meriwether School System. She was Baptist by faith and loved to read.
Survivors include her parents, Jeanette and Irvin O’Neal of Luthersville; aunts, Linda Addison, Shirley O’Neal, Sherry O’Neal, and Merne Posey; a number of cousins; and many dear friends, including Cindy Smith, Doris Flournoy, Melinda Gunder, and Kandy Couch.
Funeral services were 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 11, in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville. Reverend James Calhoun and Reverend Winston Skinner officiated and interment was in Luthersville Cemetery.
