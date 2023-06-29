Jeffrey Eugene Johnson, age 56 of Hogansville, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his residence.
Jeff was born October 6, 1966, in Atlanta, GA, the son of Eugene Johnson and Gwendolyn G. Bankovich. He was a 1984 graduate of Brookwood High School in Snellville, GA and obtained his Associates Degree (with honors) from Gwinnett Technical College. He earned his Bachelor's Degree (with honors) from the University of St. Francis, Chicago, Illinois. He proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Forestal during the Desert Storm Conflict. After the Navy, he was employed by Caterpillar, Inc. At the time of his death, Jeff was employed by Kason Industries, Inc., Newnan, GA as Safety Coordinator and Certified Environmental and Safety Compliance Officer.
Jeff loved his children and grandchildren. He was devoted to their interests and activities (especially sports.) He was involved in every aspect of youth sports in Coweta County & the surrounding area; i.e. coaching, umpiring, refereeing, supporting fundraisers, sponsorships, etc. He was a caring & working member of First Baptist Church of Moreland, GA, where he helped with Vacation Bible School and served as a coach/leader of the youth Archery team.
Jeff was a born-again Christian passionate about his love of Jesus and the Prison Ministry, He was a First Team member of the Bill Glass "Behind The Walls Ministries", the Red Clay Ministry and was a former Director of Reformers Unanimous, a faith-based recovery organization. He was proud of his community for which he served a two-year term as President of the Newnan-Coweta Safety Council and was a member of the Coweta County Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Loyd and Agnes Burden; maternal grandfather Charles Singer; paternal grandparents Jess & Molly Johnson; and brother-in-law Tim Garner.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Cheyenne Johnson (Justin Pfender), Brandon Cade Johnson, Chloe Mackenzie Johnson, Elijah Carl Johnson and Bryson Lee Pfender; his mother, Gwen G. Bankovich; step-mother Myrah Johnson, sister, Michelle Johnson Garner; maternal grandmother, Helen B. Singer; former wives and mothers of his children, Bonnie Lackey and Sheila Johnson; his partner, Susie Sewell; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family & friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Moreland, GA, with Pastor Todd Slade officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday in the sanctuary.
Flowers will be accepted or those who desire may make memorial contributions to the following:
Red Clay Ministries
357 Indian Trail
Concord, GA 30206
or
First Baptist Church of Moreland
2930 Hwy. 29
Moreland, GA 30259
Cox Funeral Home, of Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements.