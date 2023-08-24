Jeffery Lee Norton, "Big Daddy,” 54, of Newnan, GA, passed away Monday, August 21st, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters. He was born June 19th, 1969, in Newnan, Ga to the late Lynelle Norton.
Jeff grew up in East Newnan and was well known as the "mean little redhead boy who owned Hill St" where he found the love of his life at the early age of 15. They got married at the age of 16 and just celebrated 38 years on August 17th. Jeff was well known for his aggravating ways, humble heart, but most of all his love for his family.
The older he got the more expensive his hobbies were which included dirt track racing, RC planes and trucks and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He worked hard and played harder. He followed in his Papa James' footsteps where he was a truck driver for the last 28 years. One thing about Jeff was he loved his family especially his wife Tammy. His girls were his world but he had a special love for his grandbabies. To know him was to love him. He truly was the G.O.A.T.
The Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26th in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA. The family will greet friends from 10 -11 a.m.
Survivors include his loving wife, Tammy Norton of Newnan; daughters, Amber Cooper (Chase) and Danielle Sivell (Josh); grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Bryson Cooper, Stormy Cooper, Kaylee Sivell, Dylan Sivell ; Aunts, Elaine Caldwell (Jimmy), Wendy Webb, Lynnie Hammond, Patsy Faulkner ; Uncle, Lee Stamps (Rhonda).
He was proceeded in death by his sweet baby gray, his beloved yorkie.
