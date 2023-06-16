Jeanette McEachern Quigley, 81, of Newnan, peacefully passed away, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Born September 4, 1941, in Newnan, she was the daughter of the late Calvin McEachern, and the late Rosia Morris McEachern. Her parents worked for the cotton mill, and she was raised in East Newnan. She spent her life raising and supporting her family. She also worked for the cotton mill as a swing shift employee. She then went on to become a long-time employee of Eckerd and Qualex Photo Lab working with her daughter and multiple friends. She was also a long-time member of the Moose Club L.O.O.M. She enjoyed doing crafts in her later years, with her daughter Lynn, who never left her side. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Harold T. Quigley, Sr.; daughter, Lisa Harris; sister, Betty Wilson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Clastelle Quigley; sister-in-law, Mary Lynn Quigley; and daughter-in-aw, Sandra Harris.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Cook and Debra Lynn Quigley; sons, Terry Quigley (Karen) and Richard Harris; grandchildren, Joshua Quigley, Brian Harris, Crystal Harris, Korrina Stoddard and Anthony Stoddard; 8 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Hillcrest Chapel with Pastor Terry Calhoun officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service.
