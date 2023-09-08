Janet Cottle Prince, age 89, died peacefully on September 8, 2023 from complications of Alzheimer’s. Prior to moving to assisted living in Woodstock, Ga, she was a lifelong resident of Newnan, Ga. She was born on May 31, 1934, the only child of the late Howell Vernon Cottle and Bana Kelley Cottle.
Janet’s life can be summarized as: faith, family and friends. She was deeply committed in her faith, which was a cornerstone of her life. She was a 60+ year member of First Baptist Church of Newnan. She was a children’s Sunday School teacher for many years, a committed leader in summer Vacation Bible School and a stalwart in the Adult Choir well into her late 70s. First Baptist was her church family, and she lived her faith every day of her life.
Janet met the love of her life, Gene, as a schoolgirl on the village in Arnco. They went to Newnan High School together and built a relationship that stood the test of time – 47 years. After their marriage, Janet packed up with their oldest son in tow and moved to the Panama Canal Zone for Gene’s service in the U.S. Army. After Gene’s military service, they returned to Newnan and continued building their life together – with the addition of two more sons. Gene was a young banker at C&S Bank when they decided to take a different path and strike out on their own into the furniture business.
In the early 1960s, Janet was instrumental in the founding with Gene of Maxwell- Prince Furniture, a fixture in the Newnan community for over a quarter century, where customers could “Drive a Little and Save Alot”. She was a true partner in the business providing support and taking care of the books. Gene and Janet built a successful business by living the golden rule and demonstrating respect for their many co-workers, suppliers, and customers. There are still family dining room tables, La-Z-Boy recliners and pianos in service throughout Coweta County from Maxwell-Prince. Dozens of Newnan teenagers (including her three sons) had their first job delivering furniture at Maxwell-Prince and witnessed Gene and Janet living their core values every day in the business.
After retiring in the mid-1980s, Janet displayed incredible grace, courage and strength in caring for Gene in his later years and then her mother, Bana, in her later years. Janet was the epitome of the “servant’s heart.” It was said best at Gene’s memorial service at FBC Newnan in 2000, “Janet was the most caring, selfless, grace-filled woman we have ever known.”
Janet loved her family. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also was a devoted and caring daughter to her mother, after she was widowed at a relatively young age. Janet was the organizer of many family get-togethers and weekends on Lake Martin and Lake Wedowee. And she particularly enjoyed holidays with family and the family reading of the Christmas Story each year.
Janet was a friend to many, including lifelong friends from her childhood years in Arnco. She treasured these relationships, as her friends were a great source of joy and support through the years.
Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene W. Prince, Sr., and her parents, Vernon and Bana Cottle. She is survived by her three sons, Gene Prince, Jr. and his wife Carol, Greg Prince and Alan Prince and his wife Cathy. Janet also was a loving Nana to her 11 grandchildren – Tripp (Rachel), Max (Amy), Christa (Matt), Jack, Piper, Coles, Walt (Olivia), Emma, Annie, Gregory and Christopher - and her 8 great grandchildren.
McKoon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The memorial service will be on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church (Main Sanctuary), Newnan, Ga. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Newnan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Janet’s memory to Newnan First Baptist Church, 15 West Washington Street, Newnan, Ga 30263.