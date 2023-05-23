On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Mrs. Jane W. Houston, of Sharpsburg, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 77.
Jane was born on June 8, 1945, daughter of parents J. Robert Sr. and Virginia Wiggins, of Rome, Georgia, and is survived by her brother, J. Robert Wiggins Jr., and his wife, Jan of Atlanta.
Jane is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Larry M. Houston of Sharpsburg; daughters, Cathy Houston Chordegian and her husband, Mike, of Newnan; Emily Houston Harris and her husband, Tom, of Newnan; Mary Houston Corbitt and her husband, Gabriel, of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Houston Corbitt, Cabe Corbitt, Garrett Chordegian, Jillian Harris, Ava Chordegian and Luke Harris.
Jane received her Master of Education in 1971 and was an award-winning elementary school teacher, for Fulton County School System, for 32 years.
Jane was devoted to her faith, husband and family. She was a woman of many talents and interests which included a love for painting, a passion for reading, an adoration for nature and was an incredible cook.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Jim Ellison officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan, Georgia. Those wishing may sign the online guest book at http://www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800. Flowers may be sent to Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory at 8355 Senoia Road, Highway 74 North, Fairburn, GA 30213 or donations to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.