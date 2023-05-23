James Scott

Mr. James “Jim” Scott, age 82 of Newnan, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
James "Jim" Scott was born on April 10, 1941, and reared in Petersburg, Tennessee. Known as Eddie to his friends and family in Tennessee, he played "iron man" football in high school and as a youth he worked in his grandfather and father's store, Ed W. Scott & Son's Grocery and Hardware. After graduating from Tennessee Tech, he met his future wife, Sigrid, while working at the Chrysler Building in Huntsville, Alabama. A few years after marrying and having two children, he moved to Carrollton, Georgia, where he worked for Southwire Company in Computer Information Systems for 30 years until his retirement. He was a Charter Member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he served several terms on the Congregational Council and filled in as organist in the early days of the church. He enjoyed square dancing and round dancing with his wife. He had a passion for gardening and made his home a floral showpiece for his family and neighbors to enjoy. He became a Master Gardener, enjoyed traveling and also worked as a poll officer for Carroll County for several years. He and his wife moved to Newnan in 2017, where they attended Resurrection Lutheran Church. His family and friends all knew his humorous side as well as his kind and gentle nature. He was beloved by his family and friends, and he will be terribly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sigrid Scott; son, Chris Scott (Melissa); daughter, Kerri Scott Jordan (Keith); grandchildren, Kathryn Robinson (Brian), Payton Scott, Hannah Jordan, Emily Jordan, Zachary Jordan; great-grandchildren, Asa Robinson and Silas Robinson; brother, Gary Scott (Linda) and nephew, Brad Scott (Amy). He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Scott and Ruth Bryant Scott; sister, Wanda Lee Scott; and grandson, Davy Scott.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollton with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jennifer Roberts and the Rev. Lynn Marlowe officiating.
Inurnment will be at Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 101 Somerset Place, Carrollton, GA 30116 or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1250 Lora Smith Road, Newnan, GA 30265.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.