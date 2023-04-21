James F. Jones, 76, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born in Sargent, Georgia, on February 23, 1947, the son of the late F.W. Jones and Ruby M. Herrin Jones.
James served his country in the United States Army. Following his service, he worked in the apparel industry and was a Vice President of Fashion Star and Multi-Line Industries. He went on to operate Scrubs & More until his retirement in 2017. In order to stay busy in retirement, James worked at Lowe’s in Carrollton.
In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his daughter, Sharon Jones; great-grandchild, Jace Brown; brother, Marvin Jones; and sister, Peggy McElwaney.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 46 years, Rebecca “Becky” Jones; daughters & son-in-law, Angela & Christopher Mills, and Christy Brown; grandchildren, Jacob Brown, and his fiancé, Jessica Busbie, Sarah & Antoine Landers, and Carson Cochran; great-grandchild, Hadleigh Brown; siblings, Horace Jones, Betty Stanford, Carl & Gloria Jones, Jerry & Betty Jones, Lynda & Jeff Smith, and Marzell & Jimmy Shadix; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Alan Jones and Rodney Roquemore officiating. Interment will follow in Roopville City Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Randall Towler, Jacob Bailey, Josh Pike, Ryan Thacker, Jett Smith Jr., and Jeff Jones. Sarah Landers, Jacob Brown, and Carson Cochran will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.