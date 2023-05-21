James Ellis Cook, 88, passed away May 19, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital after a brief illness. He was born March 24, 1935, in Newnan, Georgia. Ellis was the third child born to the late James Warren Cook and Zenobra Thrower Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maynelle Hanson Cook his infant son, Jamey Fred Cook, his daughter, Jo Cook Bolton, his brother Bobby Edmund Cook, his sisters, Mary Cook Collier Brown and Shelby Jo Cook Shoemake, his beloved grandmother who helped raise him, Mary Jane Warren Cook (Mama Mae) and his adored aunt and uncle, Hazel and Fred Cook.
As a young boy, Ellis learned early that hard work was the key to getting ahead in life. He grew up in Arnco Village and many people were willing to give this young boy a chance to better himself. He would do any job asked of him and became known as a good, honest worker. When he became a young man, he fell in love and married Maynelle Hanson. They started a family, and he went to work for R.D. Cole Shop building water tanks. After an accident, while working on a water tank leading to many months of recovery, he started working for Henson Furniture Company. As the family grew and his wife became ill he would sometimes have to work two jobs to make ends meet. After his first wife died, he married Libby Jo Norwood Attaway. By then he owned Coweta Sanitary Service. After selling his business, he went to work for American General Insurance Company. He was very good at selling insurance and became a mentor to several young men that were starting out in business. As he was approaching middle age, he coached several Little League and Babe Ruth League Baseball teams, leading to championships for many years in a row. For a time, Ellis worked at Kessler's Department store where all the older lady employees were enchanted with his charms and blue eyes. He owned many businesses in Newnan, including service stations, insurance offices, wrecker services, and accumulating properties and building houses. Finally, at age 80 he retired but never really stopped working, No matter how big or small the job was. He hated to "waste daylight".
Ellis is survived by his wife, Libby, his children Tracy Shoemake, Johnny Cook (Sonya), Jenny Cook Helton (Tank), Alison Cook Herring (Travis), Matt Cook (Jennifer), his sister Freddie Jean Cook Wallace (Jimmy); Sister-in-law Yvonne Norwood; brother-in-law Paul Norwood (Kathy). Known as "Beepa" by his 13 grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren. His grandchildren are Meagan Hammond Mooney (Jonathan), Sunni Cook Millican (Kyle), Savannah Cook Meacham (Brandon), Taylor Helton (Jill), Katie Helton Hudson (Jason) Autumn Stevens (BJ), Drew Stevens, Cody Chapman (Amaris), Matty Blumenthal (Raisa), Hunter Herring (Megan), Hannah Herring, Claire Cook, Meagan Gosdin. Great- Grandchildren; Lexie, Layni Grace, Layla, Rhett, Berkli Kate, Kynli, Halli, Isaac, Tuff, Ellis Ann, Tripp, Lucas, Klay, Aubree Jo, Zane, Olivia, Reid, Sebastian, Galileo, Na'amah, Josiah, Evie, Archer, Caleb.
A Service will be held on Monday, May 22. 2023 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Mckoon Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Couch officiating. The family will greet friends starting at 12:00pm until service time. Pallbearers will be Kyle Millican, Cody Chapman, Lucas Cassidy, Jonathan Mooney, Brandon Meacham, and Hunter Herring. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, Georgia. Contributions to Saint Jude Children's Hospital can be made in lieu of flowers.
Our family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the 5th-floor ICU and the emergency room staff for excellent patient and family care.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580