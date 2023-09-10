James Durwood "J.D." Vincent, 79, of Sharpsburg, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born February 23, 1944 in Talladega, Alabama to the late John Hayden and Frances Moore Vincent. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Florence Crainie.
Better known as "Durwood" when he was growing up, he was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Pleiku, Vietnam as a switchboard operator for the US Army from 1965 to 1967. J.D. was retired from Delta Airlines, working first in Montgomery, Alabama before moving to the Atlanta area in 1996. He loved Atlanta Braves baseball and University of Alabama football. In his younger years, he sang in a barbershop quarter and acted as an ASL instructor for the Alabama Baptist Convention. He was a passionate car guy and personally restored several classic cars over the years.
J.D. is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Margit Vincent; daughters Elizabeth Gillenwater (William) of Birmingham, AL and Lucy Gwynn (Rob) of Oklahoma City, OK; step-daughters Pamela Cathey (Charles) of Bainbridge, WA and Jackie Hoover (George) of Tarpon Springs, FL; sisters Carolyn Anderson (Andy) of Fremont, CA and Olivia Faye Vincent of Pell City, AL; five grandchildren and a host of extended family members.
The memorial service celebrating J.D.'s life is Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, with Pastor Jon Schroeder officiating. Rather than flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org or to your local VFW post. Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
