Mr. James Daniel “Putt” Murphy, age 58, of Palmetto, GA passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Hines Murphy and brother, Billy Murphy. He is survived by his father, William Thomas Murphy, Sr.; sisters, Peggy Wooddall (Jack) of Fairburn, GA, Beth Collinsworth (Jeffrey) of Newnan, GA; sister-in-law, Pam Murphy of Sharpsburg, GA; nieces and nephews, Rachel West (Jay Kulkarni), Jethro Wooddall, Leah Wooddall (Gracie Rowe), Samuel Murphy, Rachel Boyd (Josh), Nathan Collinsworth (Megan), Rebekah Driver (Michael); great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:00 at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon prior to the service from 12:00 until 1:30 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory.
