On July 3, 2023, Jacqueline Brown Evans earned her wings at the age of 90 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Jacqueline was born November 2, 1932, to Hewlett Emmett Brown and Ruby Glenn Watkins Brown from Newnan, Georgia. She was a middle child of three. Her sister Frances B. Binion who preceded her in death and sister Mollie B. Jurch of Florida.
Jacqueline worked for several years in banking before she started her family. Jacqueline was the mother of three children, John Emmett Evans, Rachael Joan Evans Whitley (husband David), Joseph Alan Evans (wife Dollie); The grandmother (Granny) to six and great-grandmother to four. Her husband of 36 years, John Vincent Evans Jr. preceded her in 1988. Jacqueline had a servant's heart. Always putting others first and willing to help anyone she could. She was humble, compassionate, smart, friendly and kind.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The funeral service will be immediately following the visitation at 4:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Rev. John E. Evans and Dr. David Brackman officiating. Jackie will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn on Roscoe Road, Newnan, Georgia.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
