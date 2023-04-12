On Saturday, April 1, Heathar Jean Mack, 47, went to be with our loving Father. Heathar was born on July 10, 1975, in Arlington Heights, IL.
Formally from McHenry, IL, she resided in Sharpsburg, GA with her loving parents, Jim and Debbie (Wallace) Mack. Heathar was a graduate of McHenry East High School in 1993.
Heathar enjoyed fishing, bingo, and life. She was very involved with sports, with softball being her favorite. In the last two years, she had been umpiring for our county's baseball teams.
She had an army of friends that she loved and was fiercely loyal too. Everyone said she had a heart of gold. She was famous for her "Heathar's Tips of the Day."
Heathar is survived by her mom and dad; sister, Wendy Farmer; nephew, Tyler Krumsie; cousins, Michelle, Madison, Gabby, and Desi DePersio, Kari Farwell, Logan and Jade Jewell; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in McHenry, IL.
