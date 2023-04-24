Gordon P. Ramsey, age 84, of Chattahoochee Hills, formerly of Wellesley, Millis, and Gloucester, Massachusetts passed peacefully on April 21 with the love and support of his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Linda Lanier Ramsey; his children Laura C. Ramsey (Edmund Bathelt) of Northbrook, IL and Nokomis, FL; Thomas M. Ramsey (Rowena Saura) of Vienna, VA; John H. Ramsey II (Sue) of Natick, MA; F. Parker Ramsey (Faithe) of Long Beach, NY; Gardner Powell of Tucson, AZ; Jennifer Powell of Chattahoochee Hills, GA; Susanna Powell of Chattahoochee Hills, GA and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and John David Powell of Essex Junction, VT. He took great pride in being "Pop" to 14 grandchildren: Justin, Eden, Evan (Sarah), Gareth, Jack, Charlie, Anabel, Rebecca, James (Riyong), Claudia (Dylan), Jasmine, Piare, Noah, Will, and honorary granddaughter, Leslie (Juan).
Gordon was brother to the late James Verner Ramsey and Richard Duff Ramsey and is survived by brothers Philip Ramsey of Cocoa Beach, FL and Bruce C. Ramsey of Hamilton, MA, as well as by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents J. Haller Ramsey and Lorna Critchley Ramsey.
A graduate of Wellesley High School (1957), Trinity College (1961), and Boston University School of Law (1964), he enjoyed class reunions and lifelong friendships with classmates.
Gordon practiced law at several firms before starting his own firm which eventually became Ramsey & Murray, PC in Boston. He specialized in labor relations and served as chief outside counsel for the National Agency of Government Employees (NAGE). While raising his family in Wellesley, he volunteered as a youth basketball coach and president of Wellesley Friendly Aid, a non-profit supporting the needs of the community.
He and Linda partnered to raise Thoroughbred racehorses in Massachusetts and at their former home, Chabboquasset Farm, in Palmetto, GA. During the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, they hosted equestrian teams from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. He was the first executive director of the Massachusetts Thoroughbred Breeders Association and a key lobbyist in securing legislation to fund the breeders' program. After retiring from law, Gordon founded Three Coins Furniture, a patio furniture wholesaler in Newnan, GA.
Gordon grew up spending summers on Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester and continued the tradition for his children and grandchildren. He never missed the opportunity to host a big, lively clambake catered by his favorite restaurant, Woodman's. During winters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (where he was well known as Señor Gordon) and summers in Stowe, VT, Gordon and Linda expanded their circle of friends and continued to provide their family with countless adventures. They traveled the world with family and friends and marked their 25th wedding anniversary with a family reunion on an Alaskan cruise.
A voracious reader and keen follower of news, business, and politics, Gordon also enjoyed lighter pursuits such as golfing, savoring a memorable meal, and mixing a mean margarita. He appreciated those who could return his quick wit and wicked sense of humor with an equally smart quip. An avid Boston sports fan, he delighted in recent decades of championships, especially by the Patriots and Red Sox. He proudly displayed his Patriots flag at his Georgia home following the Patriot's famous Super Bowl comeback against the hometown Falcons. He also loved coaching and supporting his children and grandchildren when they competed and performed. He was well-known for his sideline cheers and banter with friends and foes alike.
Gordon was active with several charitable organizations. Recently, he was involved at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newnan volunteering with Kairos Prison Ministry and meeting with friends as part of the Men’s Breakfast Group.
A funeral and celebration of Gordon's very well-lived life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1 pm, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Rd., Newnan, GA.
The family wishes to thank Sacred Journey Hospice and S&S Helping Hands for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordon’s memory to the Sacred Journey Hospice Foundation, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, GA 30253.