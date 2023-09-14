Gloria Turner Dugger, 81, of Senoia, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, after battling ovarian cancer.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dottie Turner, her parents, Anne C. Turner and Lee H. Turner, and her son-in-law, Marty Nolan. Gloria loved gardening, cooking, music, traveling and all animals, and she spent most of her time doing something related to these passions.
Gloria was born on September 23, 1941, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. She graduated from North Clayton High School and grew up in the College Park area. She moved with her family to the Senoia area in the 1970s where she made a beautiful home with her husband and children.
She began playing piano for churches she attended beginning at the age of thirteen, and she played piano for churches in College Park and the Senoia area throughout her life.
Most recently and until her health precluded it earlier this year, she played for the Haralson United Methodist Church. She also loved to sing in her unique, strong, beautiful voice. She could also frequently be heard whistling. Her home is surrounded by lovely gardens and dozens of birdhouses and birdfeeders.
She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate, Dudley Dugger, her daughter and son-in-law LeAnne and Terry Sears, her daughter, Lynn Jones, her daughter, Laura Nolan, her granddaughters Cypris Taylor, Alexandra McKinnon, Ansley Sears, Laura Grace Sears, and Katie Lynn Sears. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Haralson United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haralson United Methodist Church, 41 GA-85, Senoia, GA, 30276, Brightmoor Hospice, 3247 Newnan Road, Griffin, GA 30223, and Regina’s Helping Hands, info@reginashelpinghands.com.
