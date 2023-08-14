Mr. Gerrard Guy “Jerry” Wood, 75, of Sharpsburg, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at his residence.
Born January 28, 1948, in Newnan, he was a son of the late William Newton “Bill” Wood and the late Wilmirth Lee Wood. Jerry was a member of Turin United Methodist Church and loved raising his goats. He enjoyed woodworking and reading science fiction novels. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Wood.
Survivors include his son, H. Guy Wood, II of Senoia; sisters, Joyce Wood of Sharpsburg and Janice Whitehead of Gainesville, GA; granddaughter, Dakota Wood; great-granddaughter, Savannah Wood; and nephew, Dr. Jax Whitehead.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Turin United Methodist Church with Pastor Danny Tomlinson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel