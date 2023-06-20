Mr. Gerald “Jerry” William Sweitzer, 83, of Newnan, formerly of Easley, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Southland Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born March 24,1940 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late William Louis Sweitzer and Marjorie Woodbury Sweitzer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cherished brother, John Sweitzer; and beloved daughter-in-law, Marianne Morris Sweitzer (Scott).
Jerry grew up in Florida and was a graduate of the University of Florida. He holds an MBA from Georgia State University. He also earned an Executive MBA from Dartmouth University and attended the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Jerry loved working in various capacities with large non-profit organizations to help them flourish and fulfill their missions. In 2005, Jerry moved from Atlanta to Easley, South Carolina, to continue consulting with non-profit organizations. Among his outstanding accomplishments were co-authoring The 50 Best Small Southern Towns with Kathy Fields, serving as an adjunct professor at Clemson University and becoming a Grandfather. Jerry had a love of adventure and traveling. Later in life he enjoyed whitewater rafting, skydiving, boating, and traveling to many places in Europe and Central America. He also loved visiting the mountains and waterfalls.
The funeral will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gerald Sweitzer to Forward Church Kenya Missions to help a Kenyan community with sustainable living-online at Forward.church/give under the special tab for Gerald Sweitzer or mailed to Forward Church, 3500 HWY 34 East, Suite 15, Sharpsburg, GA 30277 with Gerald Sweitzer in the note.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
Survivors include wife Beverly Hendrix Sweitzer, sister Laura Foster (Byron) of Milton, GA, daughters Sandra Sweitzer Anderson (Rick) of Key West, FL and Elizabeth Sweitzer Noller (Glen) of Newnan,GA, sons Scott Sweitzer (Leslie) of Mooresville, NC and Brent Sweitzer (Kristen) of Suwanee,GA, and eight grandchildren.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.