Georgia "Suzy" Reeves, age 80, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at her home in Newnan with family by her side. She was born on Dec. 7, 1942, to the late George and Eva Chastain Stuart.
In addition to her loving family, Suzy had a large community of close friends that she saw frequently, including close friendships with many women who benefited from her experience, strength and hope. Her sparkling dark blue eyes always had a smile, reflecting her joy of life and quiet serenity of her soul. She was a lady of love and light. Her gentle spirit will be missed.
Along with her parents and sister Carrie Goss, Suzy is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack "Doc" Reeves. She is survived by her daughter, Robyn Reeves Klein and her husband Walt; her siblings, Micki Collins, David Stuart (Helen), and brother-in-law, Travis Goss Jr.; grandchildren, Crystal Nutt (David), Christopher Klein (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Chandler, Cheyenne, Charlie, Madison, Mable, and Gavin. She is also survived by niece, Hannah Bruce (Charlie); and nephews, Stuart Collins, Mitchell Collins (Jackie), Ben Stuart (Kristin), Travis Goss Jr. (Cecelia) and Brad Goss (Karen).
The memorial service celebrating Suzy's life is Monday, April 10, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St., Newnan with Kathaleen Wildhaber officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Suzy's name to the Children's Heart Foundation (www.interland3.donorperfect.net) in support of her 7-year-old great-nephew, Henry Stuart. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
