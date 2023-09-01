Mr. George Irwin Gould, 64, of Newnan, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice. He was born Nov. 21, 1958 in Amesbury, Mass. to the late Irwin Porter Gould and Anna Serena Gould. He grew up in Newton, New Hampshire.
George was well known for his fine work ethic, integrity, and kind heart. He had a passion to serve others. He was a proud Marine before joining the Army Reserve and the National Guard. George worked diligently for Dekalb County Public Safety for 28 years. First, as a police officer and then as a captain in fire rescue, his true passion. He continued to serve his community in Coweta County as an EMT and paramedic.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jody Britt Gould; his son Josh Gould and wife Ariel, and his daughter Caley Wiley; his grandchildren, Gracie, Jason, Charlotte, Evelyn, Harlan, and Summer; his siblings, Laura Watson, Albert Gould and wife Debbie, Joanne Gould, Tommy Gould and wife Tammy. All of Newnan, GA.
As requested by George, the family will have a private Celebration of Life in the fall. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate George’s life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory. Instead of flowers, pay it forward. Reach out to someone with an unexpected act of kindness in George’s honor.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.