On July 11, 2023, a memorial service was held for Mrs. Gail Nicholson Royal who passed away on July 5th. She was born on August 8, 1938, in Hiawassee, Georgia to William Ray Nicholson, Sr. and Margie Hedden Nicholson.
Her life was one of selfless sacrifice, service to God and family, and determined survival. She married Thomas Butler Royal, Jr. of Homestead, FL in 1963. Tom and Gail had two children Scott and Kelly and were members of First Baptist Church in Newnan.
Gail was an English teacher at Newnan High School for 20 years.
She survived breast cancer and was the primary caregiver and provider for her immediate family through several serious health struggles that the family endured. This remarkable woman’s sharp wit, enormously kind heart, and fun-loving spirit will be fondly remembered, and her teaching legacy will carry on for generations.
Survivors include her daughter Kelly Touchstone (Tom), granddaughter Sophie and grandson Thomas; brothers Lanier Nicholson (Freddie) and Bill Nicholson (Mary Ann); many cousins, nephews, and dear niece Julie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society.
