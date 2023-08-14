Evelyn Irene Hall Johnson, 97, slipped quietly into the arms of Jesus on August 9th. She was born to Lawrence and Edith Collum Hall in Burghill Ohio on Feb. 13th 1926. At the age of 6 she moved to the family farm and was raised by her Aunt Abbie Overmoyer in Williamsfield Ohio, after the death of her mother.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Johnson, step-daughter Louise Simmons, Aunt Abbie, and her seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter Edith Garvich(Jim) Sharpsburg, sons, Fred (Jeanne) and Gary (Patricia) Hunter both from Ohio, and step-daughter Marilyn Mayor of Texas, 15 Grandchildren and numerous great, and, great-great-grandchildren.
She was a beautician in the Chardon Ohio area for 25 years, self taught artist in her retired life, a member of Cokes Chapel, a firecracker all her life, and a loyal friend.
The funeral/burial was held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
A celebration of life will be August 19th at Mills Chapel in Newnan