Eulon Richard Davis, 81 of Newnan, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Sacred Journey Hospice surrounded by his family and friends. Eulon was born October 7, 1941 in Newnan to the late Elmer Davis and Izola Winkles Davis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Willene Davis, son, Timothy Davis, and siblings, Glyn Neill, Juanita Hawk, and Vester Davis.
Eulon grew up with his five siblings, where they farmed on the Bridges Place and helped his father with the pulpwood business. His early working days were spent working alongside his brothers for the Buttrill Construction company. In 1962, he met and married the love of his life, Annie Willene Addison Davis. He made a career in welding working for R.D. Cole, Richards- a division of Southwire, and Anderson 2000. In his welding days, he earned the nickname "Tater," because he told the guys that all his wife cooked was potatoes. After 11 years of marriage, he welcomed a baby boy- Timothy Richard and 11 years later, a surprise baby girl- Holly DeAnn. Eulon was a family man, who took his roles as husband and father very seriously. The marriage of Eulon and Willene spanned 55 years, where they upheld their promise to take care of each other in sickness and in health. He also had special bonds with both his children and was truly a "daddy."
Eulon loved to talk and crack jokes- he never met a stranger and found somebody to talk to no matter where he went. He loved a good cup of black coffee and a rocking chair. No meal was complete without a piece of cornbread. He loved to "piddle" and "tinker" around the house and in the yard. He loved his visits and chats with neighbors. He enjoyed going to flea markets and trying to garden. He was often heard singing and strumming on his guitar. He hated to miss a wrestling match on TV and enjoyed watching cowboys and old westerns.
Throughout recent years, there were multiple health scares and losses. The last few years were filled with daddy-daughter time working in the yard, trying to recreate Willene's southern cooking, watching college football- where he affectionately cheered on the opposing team, multiple doctor appointments, and ultimately- hospital stays with tearful conversations. Through it all, he remained strong. He always fought the good fight.
Survivors include: daughter, Holly Davis; brother, Ed Davis; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The funeral is Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Gaddy officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The visitation is Saturday, August 12, 2023 between 12- 2 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan. Tommy Davis, Kevin Neill, Richie Hawk, Todd Gaddy, Chris Addison, and Billy Gray will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences can be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
