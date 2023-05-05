Esther Joan Campbell

Mrs. Esther "Es" Joan Campbell, 91, of Newnan, Georgia, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023. She was born March 6, 1932, to the late John Johnston Gross and Margaret Elizabeth Smith Gross of Libertytown, Maryland.
Es was a remarkable woman; a loving wife, mother, and friend. She had a special bond with her family, friends, neighbors, and church community, and enjoyed planning and celebrating every holiday, event, and season of life with them. She was a loving listener, a treasured advisor, and so generous with her time and attention. She was an irreplaceable blessing.
Es grew up in Libertytown, Maryland, and was a 1950 graduate of Frederick High School, Frederick, Maryland. She was a 1954 graduate of the University of Maryland where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. After college, Es worked for Eastern Airlines in Washington, D.C. She married Homer "Jim" Briscoe Campbell of Baltimore, Maryland, in 1957. In 1958, they moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida following Jim's career with Sunoco Oil.
For the next 60-plus years, she built her life around a circle of family, friends whom she made family and service. She was active in the Pompano Junior Women's Club and the First United Methodist of Pompano before joining Christ Church United Methodist of Fort Lauderdale in the early 70s. For her working career, she was an educator and Title 1 specialist with the Broward County School System and retired in 1996 with 27 years of service. She co-founded the GEMS (Generous Energetic Motivated Seniors) ministry at Christ Church to support local children and families in need and was a leader with GEMS for over 20 years.
In 2014, she was invited into the international service organization, P.E.O.-Chapter AH-Fort Lauderdale, where she served as treasurer, and joined the P.E.O.-Chapter AZ in Newnan, GA in 2022.
A Newnan, Georgia Celebration of Life for Es is Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Woods of Newnan, 2280 North Highway 29, Newnan, Georgia. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
A Fort Lauderdale, Florida Celebration of Life for Es is Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 4845 N.E. 25th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Visitation is from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial remembrances be made to GEMS Ministry-ATTN Sharon Merritt, Grace Wesleyan Church, 3200 Port Royale Drive, N, Apt 808, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33308-7804. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
Survivors include son, John Campbell, and wife Stephanie of Snow Camp, NC; daughters, Lynn Campbell Tinsley and husband Mark of Douglasville, GA, Laren Campbell of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Sarah Lynn Campbell of Snow Camp, NC, James Robert Campbell and partner Rachel Goldfarb of Sunshine, USA, Calvin Graham "Cal" Tinsley of Atlanta, GA, Anna Lane Conner and husband Cole of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchild, Nyx Magnolia Horton-Campbell of Snow Camp, NC.
