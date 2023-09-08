Ellece Proctor Brown, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023, surrounded by family members at her home in Newnan. She was born on October 6, 1962, in Newnan, GA to Kathleen Howard Proctor and the late Joel Mark Proctor Jr.,
Ellece grew up in Newnan, GA and was a 1980 graduate of Newnan High School. In 1984, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from The University of West Georgia, with a B.B.A. in Management and a minor in Marketing. After college, she was employed by various Peachtree City businesses, High Brand Foods (Human Resources Assistant), Panasonic (Human Resources Assistant), Global Aviation Holdings (Senior Human Resources Manager), and the City of Peachtree City (Human Resources & Risk Management Director). She also held certifications in SHRM & ACHRM. In 1986, She married the love of her life, Derwin David Brown, and they remained married for 37 years.
Ellece loved people and showing the love of Jesus. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, decorating, shopping, traveling, and hosting events for any occasion. She also enjoyed being with her church family at Mills Chapel Baptist Church, singing, playing the organ/keyboard, and serving on the church personnel team for 15 years.
Ellece is survived by her husband, Derwin David of Newnan; her daughter, Madeline (Trevor) Cooper of Grantville; her mother Kathleen Proctor of Newnan; her brother Chris (Melissa) Proctor of Newnan; and nieces and nephews Michaella Proctor, Christopher Proctor, Taylor (Cody) Anderson, and Noah Brown all of Newnan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mills Chapel Baptist Church, 85 Country Club Road, Newnan on Saturday, September 16, at 4 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Smith and Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations can be made to Mills Chapel Baptist Church, 85 Country Club Road, Newnan, GA 30263, or The Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries, www.GeorgiaChildren.org.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580