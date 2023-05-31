Eleanor Hutchinson Smith, age 91, passed peacefully on May 29, 2023, with family by her side. Eleanor was born in 1932 in Senoia, Ga. Eleanor attended East Coweta Primary School and Newnan High School. She was active in school organizations and Girl Scouts. After graduating from Newnan High School in 1950, she attended Agnes Scott College. She was active in many college organizations and scholar groups including student government and Honor Council. In her sophomore year at Agnes Scott, she met her future husband; Orson Smith, who was a senior at Emory University. Eleanor graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1954 with a major in biology. One month later she married Orson, the love of her life, at Senoia United Methodist Church.
Eleanor and Orson settled in Atlanta, GA., where Orson was in his third year of medical school at Emory. Eleanor worked in a bacteriology lab at the CDC for the next 2 years. In January 1956, they welcomed their first child, Benjamin Hutchinson. Eleanor and Orson then moved to New York City for the next step in Orson’s medical training. In New York they welcomed their second child, David Willis. In summer of 1958, they moved back to Atlanta, where Orson completed his residency training at Grady and Emory University Hospitals and they had their 3rd child, Andrew Lee. After graduation from Emory Medical School, Orson completed 2 years in the Army at Fort McPherson, and they had their daughter; Elizabeth Ann. In 1962 they moved to Tallahassee and Orson joined the Internal Medicine Practice of Butler and Harrison. In December 1964, they had their 5th child, Laura Estes. During these years, Eleanor managed an active young family of 5 children and began to venture into community work in the schools and civic organizations. These organizations included the Junior League and the Junior Museum, Girl Scouts of the Big Bend, and the American Cancer Society. Eleanor had a unique way of balancing family life and community involvement and still managed to have dinner with husband and family at the end of the day.
As the children grew and pursued college, Eleanor pursued leadership roles in the community which included Trinity United Methodist Church, Big Bend Hospice, and the American Heart Association. She also chaired the TMH Foundation. Eleanor had developed a specific skill for fund raising that resulted in cherished completed projects like Trinity UMC new organ, Hospice House, and annual events like the Heart Ball, and Spring Fling. She was instrumental with the initiation of the Golden Gala. Eleanor continued to be involved with her alma mater, Agnes Scott College, by serving on various reunion committees and fund-raising efforts. She maintained lifetime friendships with her classmates. Eleanor welcomed opportunities to coordinate family reunions and individual time with each of her grandchildren. Her influences as a mother and grandmother are evident in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, both in their lives and in their professional endeavors.
Preceding her in death are her brother, James Hutchinson (Jimmy), her nephew Jim Hutchinson, and grandson Christopher Smith. She is dearly and eternally loved by her soul mate of 70 years, Dr. J. Orson Smith, son Ben (Karen), granddaughter Ashley (Josh) Crist, great grandson Joshua and great granddaughter Abigail, grandson Brian (Samantha) and granddaughters, Charlotte and Saylor, son David (Kathleen) and grandson Michael, son Andy (Lisa), granddaughter, Heather (Marty) Burch and great granddaughters Prentiss, Dryden, and Greer, grandson Graham, granddaughter Prentiss, daughter Elizabeth (Eddie) Barranco and granddaughters, Becca (Jamey) Malcolm and Clara, daughter Laura (Tom) McMurrain, grandsons Drew and Davis, and granddaughter Haley (Alijah) Foy, sister-in-law Jane (Ralph) Arnold, and niece Beth (Woody) Tripp.
A memorial service to celebrate Eleanor’s life will be at Trinity UMC on Saturday, June 3rd at 2 pm with a reception to follow in Moor Hall. This celebration of life with live streamed on Trinity UMC website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity UMC, Big Bend Hospice and TMH Foundation.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Smith family with their arrangements.