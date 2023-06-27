Edith “Edie” Emory, 71 formally of Newnan; GA, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2023 at her daughter’s home surrounded by family due to a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born October 29th, 1951, in Newport, RI to Albert and Edith Gavett.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Charles and Jerry Paul Gavett.
Edie is survived by her two daughter Angela (Scott) Treherne of Stewartstown, PA and Heather (Lance) Petty of Griffin GA.
Six grandchildren Tia Hamblin, Aaron (Jacque) Briggs, Corey Briggs, Tristan Briggs, Teaghan Treherne and Tatum Treherne.
Two great grandchildren Colton and Christian Briggs. Siblings Jean Graham, William Gavett, Beverly Dunaway, Linda Tisdol and Albert Gavett and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edie was known for her spunky personality, sense of style, love for playing cards, love for the ocean, love of travel and most of all love for her family. She lived her life to the fullest. Edie was definitely one of a kind and if you met her you would never forget her infectious smile.
We will be having a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday July 15th, at 1 pm EST.
First Baptist Church of Lovejoy
2347 Talmadge Rd.
Lovejoy, GA 30250
~And the dust returns to earth as it was, and the spirit returns to earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7