Dr. Willie David Gunn, 97, passed away peacefully the morning of April 5, 2023, at Wesley Woods of Newnan. He was born in LaGrange, Georgia, on March 26, 1926, to the late Joseph Putnam Gunn and Nora Staley Gunn. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Martha Claire Meeks Gunn (Marty) as well as all five of his sisters and brothers-in-law.
Our community lost a man who never ceased giving to and caring for others. Willie Gunn led an exemplary life, serving our country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Naval Reserve, teaching at Newnan High School, teaching at the University of West Georgia, and serving as the Dean and later as the President of East Georgia College.
Willie grew up as the Great Depression ended. Having a disabled father, Willie quickly learned the value of hard work and began working when he was 8 years old. He delivered papers and groceries, and worked in the mills in LaGrange as soon as he could, to help support his family.
When Pearl Harbor was attacked, Willie knew he wanted to join the military. His parents refused to sign the papers when he turned 17, but he finally convinced them to let him go after he completed high school. As a teenager he joined the Navy and was assigned to LST 534 (Landing Ship Tank), which was on its way to Okinawa in 1945.
In the Battle of Okinawa, LST 534 was struck by a kamikaze. Willie's ship partially sank, and he and his fellow crew members fought a fire on the ship for over 24 hours. After the ship was raised, two typhoons hit near Okinawa, with the second one beaching his ship in October 1945. In the aftermath, Willie tried to help starving Okinawans by giving them food from the ship's galley, many times without permission. Willie returned to the states in 1946 but did not leave the Navy for long. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve, from which he retired in 1986 with a total of over 32 years of service.
When Willie came home, he attended Mercer University. On the first day of a Spanish class, he noticed a lovely young woman sitting in the front. He misbehaved, hoping she would turn around to see him. The professor promptly moved him to the front of the class, and by chance had him sit beside the young woman he admired. By the time he walked her home, he had his first date set with Martha Claire Meeks, whom he called Marty and married.
Willie received his degree in Biology, and Marty received her degree in English. After college they moved to Newnan where he taught Biology at Newnan High School, and Marty taught at Atkinson Elementary School until they had their three children. He taught at NHS for 17 years. During summers, he earned a Master of Arts degree from Peabody College. He then attended the University of Georgia, earning his Ph.D. in Botany.
In 1966, he began his career as an Assistant Professor at West Georgia College, now the University of West Georgia. He taught there for 7 years before moving to Swainsboro, Georgia. Along with the first president, Dr. George Walker, Dr. Willie Gunn helped build Emanuel County Junior College (later named East Georgia State College) from the ground up. When Dr. Walker retired 3 years later, Dr. Gunn became president and served the college for 17 years. During this time, Marty taught elementary school in the local public school system.
In the years that followed his becoming president, Dr. Gunn was in numerous service organizations that benefitted his community, state, and country, including the Exchange Club, Agri-Business Council, Chamber of Commerce, 4-H, Sons of the American Revolution, Emanuel County Sportsmen's Club, Georgia Association of Colleges, the United States LST Association, and many more. He and Marty were long-time members of the First Baptist Church of Swainsboro.
Dr. Gunn received numerous honors during his professional career and during his military career. In 1986, he was awarded the United States Navy Meritorious Service Medal, in the name of the president, for outstanding meritorious service while serving the in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Command Senior Chief Petty officer. This is the highest award bestowed for Naval Reserve duty.
Dr. and Mrs. Gunn have three children-Dr. Joseph Gunn (Jo), Vivian Dunn (John), Timothy Gunn (Karen). They have 6 beloved grandchildren-John Michael Dunn (Anna), Elizabeth D. Luke (Mike), Allison G. Napier (Billy), Jennifer G. Littlejohn (Will), Maxwell Gunn (Madison), and Benjamin Gunn (Christa). They have 9 beloved great-grandchildren. Between both of their families Marty and Willie have numerous nieces and nephews.
When a parent passes, children are frequently fortunate to find out special and generous things a parent has done. Today, Willie Gunn's children learned that he helped two students at East Georgia College procure large enough scholarships to finish their education at two other schools. He never told them he did this, and they found out much later.
The family would like to thank everyone at Wesley Woods who helped care for our father, our grandfather, and our great-grandfather. We will never forget your
kindness to him. The residents at Wesley Woods were always there to talk and help whenever our father needed them.
We would also like to express our deep and sincere gratitude to the wonderful, kind, compassionate women who cared for our father on a daily basis. Frances Amey, Janice Sewell, Vell Fearby, Marquita Hines, Darrell Hayes, and Melvis Rivers, you helped our father every single day. You made sure he was comfortable and happy. He loved you and respected you. You do not know how much the family admires you all and appreciates the work that you do.
Our father left one final message to all his friends and relatives. His message to you all: "Adiós, and goodbye!"
If you so desire, in remembrance of Dr. Willie Gunn's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to: East Georgia State College Foundation
Dr. Willie Gunn Scholarship Fund 131 College Circle
Swainsboro, GA 30401
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 12th, from 6:00-8:00 PM at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan. His service will be held in Swainsboro, GA at the end of April with the specific time and place announced at a later date.
