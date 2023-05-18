Dr. Mark Steven Cook, age 72, passed away on May 5, 2023, at his home in Newnan, Georgia. Dr. Cook was born on March 18, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Transylvania University and The University of Kentucky Medical School. His love for all things Kentucky basketball continued throughout his lifetime. He was often found watching the recorded Kentucky basketball national title games on repeat.
Dr. Cook and his wife, Frances Cook, moved to Newnan, Georgia in 1984 and quickly set up his Family Practice medical office. Dr. Cook loved his patients and served the community of Newnan for over 30 years, until health issues forced him to close his practice in 2018. When Dr. Cook was not working hard to serve and care for his patients, he enjoyed playing golf with his 3 sons and tinkering with his apple computers. He was an excellent and beloved doctor, a wonderful and supportive husband, and an even better father. We will miss him deeply and dearly and will always remember him and the legacy of love and care he left behind.
Dr. Cook is survived by his wife, Frances, and three sons; Harris (Angie), Adam (Meagan) and Matthew (Sarah). Dr. Cook was known as “Doc” to his 5 beloved grandchildren; Mary Burton, Caroline, Ben, Evie, and James. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Marion Cook, and his sister, Kathy Cook.