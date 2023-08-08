Dr. Jeanne S. Carter, 81 of the Lone Oak Community of Meriwether County, passed away, Saturday August 5, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Born December 20, 1941, in Atlanta, Dr. Carter was the daughter of the late James William Spratlin and Jeanne Roberta Heath Spratlin. Dr. Carter was a member of New Hope Church in Meriwether County for many years and has been a registered nurse since 1963. She received a 3 year nursing degree from Washington Hospital Center School of Nursing, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master’s of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia, and a Doctorate in Education and Psychology from the University of Georgia.
Survivors include her sister, Jacquelyn Bridges of Chattanooga, TN; cousins, Marcus Heath and Raymond Heath of Texas; and her special friends, John and Maria Rencoukos of Alpharetta. In addition to her parents, Dr. Carter was preceded in death by her son, David Michael Cooper; and her former husband and friend, George Carter.
The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 12, in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville. The Reverend Winston Skinner will officiate and interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 until 2 Saturday afternoon.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com
Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home of Hogansville is in charge of arrangements.