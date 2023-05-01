Mr. Douglas McArthur Barber, 82 of Newnan, GA passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30th, 2023, at his home in Newnan, GA. He was born March 20th, 1941, to the late Bee and Averline Barber of Moreland, GA.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Everett Barber, Haskell Barber, and J.O. Barber. His Nephew: Ray Kittle, Rodney Kittle, and Niece: Wanda Singleton.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Sargent, GA. He drove a logging truck until he retired in 2008.
Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2 PM Rev. Charles Robinson officiating.
Survivors Include His wife Hazel Barber of 52 Years. His Nephews: Luke Barber and his wife Alicia from Jackson, GA. Mike Barber and Kenny Barber of Newnan, GA. Ricky Kittle and his wife Pam of Newnan, GA, Randy Kittle of Newnan, GA, Niece: Paula Elrod and her husband Rex of Moreland, GA.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.