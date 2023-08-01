5 August 1953 - 31 July 2023
These dates are bookends to a life well lived of a woman who was well loved by so many. Whether you knew her by “Doris: or “Dardee,” Mrs. Leak” or just “Leak,” to know her was to know you were in the presence of someone who loved God, her family, and being a teacher.
To her family, she was the heart and the glue. To her students, she was the one who made learning exciting, and the one who encouraged and supported them. To her Savior, she was the one consistently bringing all of her own prayers to His feet and lifting up her family, friends, students, and their families.
Although Doris lived most of her childhood in the areas in and around Valley, Alabama, shortly after her marriage to George Wesley Leak of Riverview, Alabama, they made Montomery, Alabama, their home. It was here that she taught third grade, raised children, and she found her church home, Highland Church of Christ (now Grace Pointe.) This church home led to Doris meeting her best friends and finding a place to fellowship.
When Doris and George moved to Newnan, Georgia, she started a new life as a middle school teacher. It was quite an adjustment from third grade, but she loved “her kids” and her school family.
No matter her place in the world, Doris knew her place in the Kingdom of God. On July 31, 2023 when she finally arrived to see her Savior face-to-face, she was met by her husband, George Wesley Leak; parents, Fulton Mitchell and Nellie Ruth Ingram; brothers, Johnny Kelly and Ronald Mitchell and his wife Tina. We are certain that the meeting was a joyous celebration and that Doris immediately started making all her specialty foods for everyone. Anyone who has ever crossed her threshold knows that banana pudding is on the menu in her Heavenly mansion.
We who remain, children, Liberty New (Harold) of Monroe, GA, and Justice Leak of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Joseph Bennett (Emily) of Marietta, GA, Sarah Bennett and Kelsey New of Monroe, GA; and sisters, Barbara Jones of Valley, AL and Molly Duram (Rob) of Lagrange, GA, will grieve our loss of her presence, but we will do our best to emulate her strong work ethic, lessons of perseverance, and her love of God.
Doris’s Celebration of Life will be held at Higgins Funeral Home, 506 Hill St, LaGrange, GA 30241, on her birthday, August 5, 2023. The visitation will be at 1:00 PM and the service will begin at 2:00 PM. The graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery on River Road in Valley, Alabama.
While flowers will be accepted by Higgins Funeral Home in Lagrange, that is not the only way to remember Doris’s life. Other ways to remember the life and legacy of Doris Leak would be to:
Pay a child’s lunch balance during the school year
Help fill up the school closet with donations
Fill needs on a teacher’s wishlist for classroom supplies
Plant something in your yard that is beautiful
Donate to the Alzheimer’s Association
Just be kind