On Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, Doris Evelyn Rivers, 94, of Morrow, Georgia, went on to sing in the choirs of heaven.
She was born on Saturday, September 1, 1928, in Nesmith, Alabama to parents, Sam Preston and Addie Ruth Laseter Mitchell. As one of six girls, Dorris is survived by Irene Benton and predeceased by Lucille Mitchell Turner, Pauline Mitchell Smith, Sarah Mitchell, and Francis Mitchell.
Doris married her husband, James Cecil Rivers (deceased) in approximately 1948 and mothered three children. She is survived by her son Leslie Rivers (Sheila) of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Rivers Dickson, and son, Michael Rivers.
Mrs. Rivers was known as Meemaw to her nine grandchildren: Megan Rivers Nerowski, Ryan Rivers, Sarah Rivers, David Dickson, Brian Dickson, Brandon Rivers, Jeremy Rivers, Kimberly Rivers, and Aleia Rivers. She had 18 great grandchildren. She was an amazing grandmother who took as much time as she could with each of her grandchildren.
When she wasn’t with her children and grandchildren, Doris was with her church family. She enjoyed singing in the choir every Sunday at Jonesboro Baptist Church, where she was a member for more than 40 years. Each Christmas she participated in the living Christmas Tree performance, sharing her love of singing and God with others.
Church and serving the Lord weren’t her only passions, she had a passion and love for cooking. She poured her heart into the food she created for her family. She loved to cook and was wonderful at it. Her macaroni and cheese and green beans were the highlight of each holiday table; while her lemon meringue and chocolate meringue pie took center stage on her dessert table.
As she aged, Doris continued to love being “made up”. She was always “put together” and rarely, if ever, seen without wearing makeup. However, her beauty wasn’t only skin deep.
Mrs. Rivers was a beautiful human-inside and out. She never met a stranger. She loved people, loved taking care of them, and loved to make them laugh. If she wasn’t charming others with her gentle and loving nature, she was causing the room to erupt with laughter.
During the final years of her life, she was taken wonderful care of by the staff at Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City. While she no longer had Andie’s Mints on her coffee table, the memories Doris (Meemaw) continued to make with her family will never be forgotten.
Queen Elizabeth once said that grief is the price we pay for love. Mrs. Rivers loved and was loved deeply by not just her family but most everyone whom she encountered. All who knew her will grieve the loss of such an incredible sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA. at 12:00pm. Visitation will occur prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00pm at the funeral home. Doris will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens following the service.
