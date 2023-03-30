Donald Hughes

Mr. Donald "Donny" Hughes 85, of Sharpsburg GA. Formerly of Naples Florida, Danville, and Chesterfield VA. Was received by the Lord on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, with daughters by his bedside.
Don was born January 14, 1938, in Glencoe Ohio to the late Antoinette Depaoli and Murel Fredrick "Cobb" Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Albert Hughes and sister Arlene Yoblonski.
Don was a graduate of St Clairsville High school and was an exceptional athlete that he played and received a full football scholarship to Montana State and then to Mississippi State (where he preferred the warmer weather). Don always returned home to attend the family's general store and gas station, and where he joined and became a Freemason and developed his business acumen. Don retired from Royal Crown Cola and enjoyed his Cleveland Browns/Indians, Atlanta Braves, and Ohio State teams. Don had the uncanny ability to quote coaches, players, and team statistics, any verification needed it was " go ask Don"; he was able to forge many lifelong friendships through his ability for small talk of sports and of his expansive travel through Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia during his beverage sales career. Don also created a tradition that meant so much to his family and close friends which was to call you on your birthday and sing "happy birthday" - those calls will be dearly missed. Don's strong faith life and love for God was evident in his cheerful and selfless giving to everyone. Finally, those who knew Don understood he appreciated a great steak and a strong Margarita or Jack-n-Coke. This will now be an established tradition carried on by his daughters in which to remember and toast their dad - frequently.
Due to cremation, no services will be held, and his daughters ask that any condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.
Survivors include former wife Nancy Farmer; daughters Denise (Warren) Grady of Powhatan VA, Kim (Ernest) Diaz of Sharpsburg GA, Dawn Hughes of Naples, FL.; Brother Harold Jeffers of Wallingford PA.; Grandchildren Ashley (Jared) Mangialetti, Nicolas, Julie, Victoria (Zach) Walker, Amanda, and Marisa; Great- grandchildren, Aria, Autumn, and (soon to arrive) baby girl Walker; Best Friend Tommy Astin.
