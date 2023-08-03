Mr. Donald E. Johnson, 68, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Warm Springs Medical Center.
D J was born August 7, 1954, in Newnan, son of the late James Thomas Johnson and the late Barbara Johnson Staley. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he lived in Coweta and Meriwether counties most of his life and had been employed in construction. He enjoyed selling goods at the Franklin Flea Market and had also assisted his daughter in operating her clothing store in Hogansville.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Johnson; daughter, Leann and Ben Stokes; granddaughter, Sky Stokes, all of Greenville; sister, Dawn Johnson; and brother, DeWayne Staley, both of Grantville; sisters in-law, Darlene Johnson of Dadeville, AL and Peggy Johnson Brown of Newnan. He was preceded in death by his son, William H. Johnson; brothers, Dean Staley, Dennis Johnson, and Rev. David Johnson.
Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5, in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville. Pastor Terry Calhoun and Pastor Alton Midgett, Jr. will officiate with interment in Meadows Cemetery in Grantville.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday.
