Mr. Donald Charles Combes, 87, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1936, in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Donald Newton Combes and Virginia Frances Veatch Combes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Dominy.
Donald grew up in Milledgeville, GA, and attended high school at Georgia Military Academy. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia with honors and was a diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan. He then married his wife, Sara Ann Bugg and they were together for 64 years. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he reached the rank of Captain. He went on to work for Ford in the Lincoln/ Mercury Division as a Corporate Zone Manager and stayed there for 32 years. Donald was also a longtime member of Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. Donald felt the call to serve again and was a volunteer for the Fayetteville Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels. Donald also expressed his love for all animals.
The graveside service is Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 3:15 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, 96 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263 with Dr. Jimmy Ellison officiating. The visitation is Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263. Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Newnan City Church, 17 First Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263.
Survivors include wife, Sara Bugg Combes of Fayetteville; son Greg (Cynthia) Combes; daughter Carol Lynn (Andy) Hammons of Nashville, TN; grandsons Ryan and Daniel Hammons; brother David Combes; and nieces and nephews.
