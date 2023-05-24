Mr. Don Ray Treadaway Sr., 78, of Newnan, GA passed away on May 14, 2023. He was born in New Orleans, LA on August 13, 1944 to the late Eugene H. Treadaway Sr. and Mildred H. Treadaway.
He graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans; later would serve in the United States Air Force from 1966-1969; worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 32 years; was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Bonaventure Church in Avondale, LA; and a member of St. George Catholic Church in Newnan, GA.
He absolutely loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed New Orleans Saints, LSU football, and Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals. He loved ballroom dancing, especially with his wife who was his dance teacher. His hobbies were model railroading & rail-fanning with his son. He loved music & 45's jukebox listening with his family. And had a passion for aviation, especially Air Force aviation. He also enjoyed Movies especially sci-fi such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and James Bond. Some of his favorite actors were John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Harrison Ford. He also had a comedic side and loved Mel Brooks movies along with Carol Burnett TV shows.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet DeMatteo Treadaway; son, Don Ray Treadaway Jr & his wife, Stephanie Treadaway; grandson, Daisuke R Treadaway; granddaughter, Inori K. Treadaway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene H. Treadaway Jr., Ronald Treadaway, and Glenn F. Treadaway Sr.; and his sister, Joy Newby.
Mass will be held at St. George Catholic Church, 771 Roscoe Road, Newnan, GA 30263 at 10:30am, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 with Father Stephan Lyness officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donation s to the leukemia Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or to St. George Catholic Church.
