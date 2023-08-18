David Gordon White, 87, of Newnan passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Sacred Journey Hospice. He was born August 12, 1936, in Newnan to the late Ralph White and Josie Hines White, and lived in Newnan for most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Carol Doig White, and siblings, Mary Owens, Frances Brittain, Bill White, and Dan White.
After serving honorably in the National Guard for several years, David started his career at Eastern Airlines, where he met his future bride, Judy. He later worked for the Coweta County School System until his retirement which included traveling, playing cards, spending quality time with his friends and family, and watching UGA football games. David and Judy were longtime members of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.
The memorial service is 4 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the memorial service. Rather than flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
Survivors include son, Alan White, and wife Ellen; daughter, Jennifer Colangelo, and husband Christopher; sister, Josephine Buchanan; grandchildren, Julia White, Camden White, Andy Colangelo, and Sarah Colangelo; and numerous extended family members.
