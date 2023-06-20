David (Dave) Cowgill met his beloved Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning hours of Monday, June 12, 2023.
He was born on October 30, 1952, to the late Bernard Francis Cowgill and Lilye Elis (Hayden) Cowgill. He was predeceased in death by his sister Jean C. Lasky and his cousin Denny Ciganovic.
He is survived by his wife of almost 19 years, Edwina (Evans) Cowgill; stepchildren Kimberly Anne (Steven) Moss, Anthony Kyle (Angela) Bond; grandchildren Mackenzie Kyle Bond-McGee, Maverick Grant Bond, Maxwell Gunnar Bond; brother Bruce (Pat) Cowgill, nieces, and nephews; and his best friend, Mark (Jackie) Trasport.
He was known as Pops by his two youngest grandchildren whom he loved them dearly and enjoyed watching them play.
In the last few years, Dave had grown closer to God. He was blessed to participate in the Men’s Bible Study at Christ Presbyterian Church and enjoyed studying the Bible and praying with Edwina every morning.
Dave is now healed, has a brand-new body, and is with our Lord and Savior. And for that, we are truly grateful.