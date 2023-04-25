David Anthony Holland, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Atlanta, GA, on April 4, 1964, to the late Howard L. Holland and Martha Mae McDevitt Holland.
Along with his parents, David is preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Lamar Holland and Joseph Lee Holland. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Nell Reed; children, Amanda Holland, Melissa Holland (Billy), Michelle Holland (Michael), Kristy Spivey (Joe), Ashley McGinnis and Mitra Carter (Matt). He is also survived by grandchildren, Breyden, Addison, Daniel, Delilah, Avunna, Noah, Sebastian, Isabella, Ariana, Emily, Shannon, Joshua, Kalie, Nash, Harper and his sister, Martha Redmond.
The memorial service celebrating David's life is Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, in Newnan. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580