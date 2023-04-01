Danny Lee Kenobbie passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at the age of 79. Dan battled pneumonia, heart complications and ARDS for two weeks at Baylor Scott and White hospital in Waco, Texas. He was a man of faith and believed in Jesus’ grace and salvation. He fought for his life in his last days, but in the end, his Lord and Savior called him home.
The Georgia celebration of Dan’s life will be at First Baptist Church Historical Sanctuary in Newnan, Georgia on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. Visitation before the service will begin at 1p.m.