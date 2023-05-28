Mr. Daniel Bennett Mastenbrook, age 81, of Sharpsburg, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Benton House Assisted Living of Newnan.
He was born September 16, 1941, in Greendale, Wisconsin to the late Bennett John Mastenbrook and Matilda Mohorko Mastenbook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zettie Lisa Moncrief Mastenbook, and sister Joan Mastenbrook.
Dan grew up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and graduated high school in 1959. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and spent 8 years serving his country. While in the Air Force, he completed the Air Traffic Control Operation (Radar) course in April 1961 and served as an Air Traffic Controller until his discharge in 1968. After his military service, he moved to Tampa, FL where he began his career with the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller. After leaving Federal service, Dan was self-employed.
It was Dan's wish to be cremated and there will be a small, private ceremony at a later date.
Survivors include his son Darryl Mastenbrook; sister Midge (Mike) Strand of Wisconsin; step-son Jack (Debbie) Westbrooks of Tallahassee; step-daughter Delores Westbrooks Dalton of Newnan; step-granddaughters Alayna Adams of Sharpsburg, Christie (Lauren) Westbrooks Parramore of Douglasville, step-grandson Brian Westbrooks of Cumming; nieces Lisa (Kent) Mercer of Ocala, Krista (Leon) Strand Tompkins, Karla Strand; step-great-grandchildren Destiny Adams, Autumn Adams, Alden Westbrooks, Avery Westbrooks
Dan was a gentleman, sweet and loving. He had a wonderful family and many good friends. He will be missed by all.
